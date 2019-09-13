 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Plucky taxi driver escapes disaster as sinkhole swallows car in China (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 12:52
Get short URL
Plucky taxi driver escapes disaster as sinkhole swallows car in China (PHOTO, VIDEO)
© AsiaWire
A taxi driver was forced to flee a huge 60-square-meter sinkhole after it devoured his vehicle in the middle of a busy street in Guyuan city, northwestern China.

Footage filmed by bystanders show the aftermath of the gaping crater on Monday. The driver of the taxi, named only as Guo, can be seen making a mad dash to escape impending doom after noticing the ground beginning to sink beneath him. 

Guo told local media that he had just dropped off a passenger before the road collapsed. Despite having some trouble escaping his sinking vehicle, the 33-year-old fortunately got to safety without injury.

Also on rt.com Sinkhole swallows woman whole as onlookers watch in shock (VIDEO)

After my passenger got out, I drove forwards, then my car suddenly began sinking into the ground. I was shocked and immediately tried to open my door to get out,” he said. “But my car became misshapen in the sinkhole, so I had to kick it open and ran out.”

The sinkhole was likely caused by a recent torrential downpour that burst a nearby drain pipe and flooded the area. 

On Wednesday, a similar near-disaster occurred in the northern province of Lvliang as a road collapsed, causing two cars to fall into the 50-meter-deep (164ft)  and 10-meter-wide hole. Two people were evacuated from the vehicles and there were no injuries, according to reports. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies