Putin and Zelensky discuss future contact, settling conflict in Ukraine – Kremlin

The presidents of Russia and Ukraine had phone talks after the landmark prisoner swap between the two countries, discussing the civil conflict in eastern Ukraine and measures to settle it, the Kremlin press service said.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone late on Saturday, discussing the exchange that happened earlier in the day. The two leaders stressed the humanitarian aspect of the swap that affected 35 people from each side.

They both agreed that the swap is an important step to mending ties between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said. Putin and Zelensky also discussed the prospects of solving the crisis inside Ukraine and putting the lengthy conflict between Kiev and the breakaway Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to an end.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW