‘Boris knows how to win’: Trump sure of his ‘friend’ Johnson, despite ongoing Brexit beatdown

US President Donald Trump is not worried for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit since BoJo “knows how to win” – an optimistic evaluation given the historic failures the British leader has already managed to rack up.

“He’s a friend of mine, and he’s going at it, there’s no question about it,” Trump said on Wednesday, when asked if he is following the Brexit saga developments. “Boris knows how to win. Don’t worry about him.”

While Trump’s sympathy for Johnson is no secret, he may be a bit over-optimistic in his assessment of the PM’s affairs. His supposed knowledge of “how to win” hasn't translated into much actual winning so far – as evidenced by the ongoing Brexit turmoil.

Johnson's drive for Brexit is being contested by lawmakers, including some of his own fellow Tories. On Tuesday, 21 Tory MPs rebelled against the government and joined the opposition pushing through a motion to take control of the agenda, in order to force an extension of the EU-leaving process and ultimately take the no-deal Brexit option off the table.

This made Johnson the first PM since the 19th century to lose his first vote in parliament – hardly a praiseworthy historic “achievement.”

