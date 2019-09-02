 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 17:20 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 18:01
WATCH Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters jam ‘Wish You Were Here’ at Assange demo outside UK Home Office
Watch rock ‘n’ roll legend and Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters perform his hit track ‘Wish You Were Here’ outside the UK Home Office, during a rally in honor of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.

Taking a makeshift stage right outside the British interior ministry office, the rocker’s performance is intended as a message of solidarity with Assange, who was arrested in April and now faces extradition to the United States. A long-standing supporter of Assange and WikiLeaks, Waters said he was “ashamed to be an Englishman” following the transparency activist’s arrest.

Award-winning journalist and filmmaker John Pilger also took the stage to speak out on behalf of Assange. Pilger, who recently visited the anti-secrecy campaigner in London’s Belmarsh Prison, says Assange is undergoing psychological torture.

Assange was jailed for violating bail conditions in the UK after spending some seven years under asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. He is wanted in the US for his role in a series of leaks in 2010, in which whistleblower Chelsea Manning passed thousands of classified military documents and diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks.

