 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

HIV breakthrough: Scientists discover resistance gene in patients with muscular disease

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 16:48
Get short URL
HIV breakthrough: Scientists discover resistance gene in patients with muscular disease
© Wikipedia / C. Goldsmith Content Providers: CDC/ C. Goldsmith, P. Feorino, E. L. Palmer, W. R. McManus / CDC
A rare genetic mutation that causes a certain type of muscular dystrophy may prove to be the new secret weapon in the fight against HIV infection.

The mutation concerns the Transportin-3 gene (TNPO3) which plays a role in transporting the virus inside cells (hence the name). The gene was identified in a family in Spain several years ago, members of which lived with a particular kind of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. 

Health researchers in Madrid took samples of their blood and infected it with HIV. They then made a shocking, but very welcome discovery: the lymphocytes in the blood (the shock troops of the immune system) were naturally resistant to HIV.

Also on rt.com Scientists cure mice of HIV for first time in groundbreaking study using CRISPR

“There are mechanisms of resistance to infection that are very poorly understood,” Jose Alcami, a virologist at the Carlos III Health Institute and co-author of a paper on the subject, said. He added that the latest discovery helps researchers better understand the transport system of the virus, but warns that much work needs to be done before a definitive cure can be found. 

The latest breakthrough comes a decade after the famous ‘Berlin Patient’, Timothy Brown, became the first person cured of HIV after he underwent a bone marrow transplant from a donor with a genetic mutation of the CCR5 gene.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies