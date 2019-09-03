Four ‘uncles’ face off against swarm of armed protesters in Hong Kong metro (VIDEO)

Hong Kong’s club-wielding, helmet-clad ‘peaceful’ demonstrators may have met their match, after failing to intimidate four men riding the subway. Video of the confrontation shows the brave commuters facing off with the angry mob.

Footage posted to social media shows four men standing defiantly inside a subway car as a group of armed protesters threaten them from the station’s platform. The demonstrators repeatedly raise their clubs and umbrellas as if preparing to strike the men, and on several occasions rush into the car and engage in a skirmish with the commuters.

Subway passengers quickly flee the scene, but the four men, apparently dubbed “uncles” on Chinese social media, remained in the car.

This is footage of Hong Kong protesters attacking middle aged passengers in Prince Edward station inside the train car with sticks and hammer 🔨 until blue shirt Uncle took hammer 🔨 away from 1 of them pic.twitter.com/mMErPn2RcV — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) September 3, 2019

At one point, one of the men seizes a hammer believed to have been thrown by one of the protesters – although it’s not clear where the weapon originated from. Another one of the men uses an umbrella to keep the belligerent demonstrators at bay. Severely outnumbered, they still manage to repel the onslaught.

While it appears the commuters survived the ordeal largely unscathed, not everyone was so lucky. Another video shows protesters spraying a fire extinguisher inside the subway car, and assaulting a girl who was filming the incident on her phone.

Then Hong Kong Protesters proceed to spray fire extinguisher 🧯 inside train car against passengers and assaulted a girl who was filming and robbed her of her phone pic.twitter.com/pN6fpY34Yw — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) September 3, 2019

Although billed by Western media as largely peaceful, demonstrators in Hong Kong have become increasingly violent in recent weeks, with numerous videos documenting indiscriminate acts of violence carried out against police and bystanders alike.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving reports of violence and vandalism at the subway station, arresting forty protesters accused of vandalism and violence, according to Chinese state media.

