 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Barricades ON FIRE: Eyewitness videos show Hong Kong in chaos amid escalating street violence

Published time: 1 Sep, 2019 10:26
Get short URL
Barricades ON FIRE: Eyewitness videos show Hong Kong in chaos amid escalating street violence
Footage detailing the growing unrest in Honk Kong illustrates the increasingly aggressive nature of the anti-China protests there, as the semi-autonomous territory braces for more unrest in the coming days.

Videos taken by eyewitnesses show impromptu barricades set ablaze by demonstrators, many of whom were armed with metal rods and clubs. Rocks and other projectiles that were hurled at police are also seen strewn on the streets.

The videos also suggest that the protesters are becoming better equipped and more organized. Clad in gas masks and helmets, and with many carrying shields, it’s clear that many of the activists came ready for a fight.

In another clip, a protester is seen shining a laser pointer light in the direction of police – a tactic that has become popular with the demonstrators.

The footage provides additional insight into Saturday night’s unrest, during which protesters hurled petrol bombs at police. Authorities retaliated by deploying water cannon and tear gas.

Kong Kong has been rocked by protests for over the past twelve weeks. What began as marches against a controversial extradition bill has morphed into a wider anti-Beijing movement.

The semi-autonomous territory is bracing for more violence, after protesters vowed that they would shut down transportation routes on Sunday.

US lawmakers have called on Hong Kong to release protesters that were arrested and held during the weeks of unrest, but the government insists that it only detains individuals who participate in violent criminal acts.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies