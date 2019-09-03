 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mike Pence marks arrival in Ireland by sharing... Ivory Coast flag

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 12:05 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 12:24
© Reuters/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta
US Vice President Mike Pence had a somewhat inauspicious start to his visit to Ireland after he shared images of his meeting with the Irish President Michael D. Higgins accompanied by… the Ivory Coast flag.

“Thank you President Higgins and Mrs. Higgins for the warm welcome!” Pence said in a tweet that contained the flag faux pas.

Having arrived Monday, Pence opted to stay in US President Donald Trump’s golf resort on the west coast of Ireland, despite the fact that all of his official meetings were taking place in the capital on the opposite side of the country.

Eagle-eyed twitter users were quick to spot the blunder but the VP’s social media team have yet to issue a correction. “Ah lad's you do realise that’s the flag of the Ivory Coast you got up there not the Irish one,” one commenter wrote, echoing the thoughts of vexillologists the world over.

Pence will reportedly fly on Air Force Two the 117 miles from Shannon airport to Dublin every day before he eventually leaves for London on Thursday.

