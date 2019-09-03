Mike Pence marks arrival in Ireland by sharing... Ivory Coast flag

US Vice President Mike Pence had a somewhat inauspicious start to his visit to Ireland after he shared images of his meeting with the Irish President Michael D. Higgins accompanied by… the Ivory Coast flag.

“Thank you President Higgins and Mrs. Higgins for the warm welcome!” Pence said in a tweet that contained the flag faux pas.

It is an absolute honor to be in Dublin with @SecondLady! Thank you President Higgins and Mrs. Higgins for the warm welcome! 🇺🇸 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/CtTvSPGlUR — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 3, 2019

Having arrived Monday, Pence opted to stay in US President Donald Trump’s golf resort on the west coast of Ireland, despite the fact that all of his official meetings were taking place in the capital on the opposite side of the country.

Eagle-eyed twitter users were quick to spot the blunder but the VP’s social media team have yet to issue a correction. “Ah lad's you do realise that’s the flag of the Ivory Coast you got up there not the Irish one,” one commenter wrote, echoing the thoughts of vexillologists the world over.

Ivory Coast flag 🤦‍♂️ — JP Kelly (@thejohnkelly) September 3, 2019

Pence will reportedly fly on Air Force Two the 117 miles from Shannon airport to Dublin every day before he eventually leaves for London on Thursday.

