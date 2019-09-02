 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India’s hero Wing Commander trims iconic moustache, Twitter rends garments in despair (PHOTOS)

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 12:50 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 13:13
© Twitter / ANI News
India’s air force hero, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, has returned to the cockpit of his MiG-21 fighter jet Monday, but promotional photos from the event have caused gasps of despair across Twitter.

Varthaman became a national icon and was awarded the Vir Chakra gallantry award for reportedly downing a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during an aerial dogfight in February. 

He was captured by the Pakistani military after he was forced to eject from his fighter, but was subsequently released by Islamabad as a gesture of peace. 

Both he and his signature handlebar moustache captured the public imagination in India and beyond.

© By Pratheepps / Wikipedia

On Monday, he flew alongside Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa in a 30-minute sortie which took off from Pathankot Air Base.

Eagle-eyed observers quickly noticed that he had ditched his iconic handlebar moustache, opting instead for a more conservative chevron shape.

“He should not have truncated his distinct and symbolic Moustache. Hope, he restores it in due course,” one commenter wrote. Another, seemingly distraught, person added: “NOOOOOOOOOO! Why Abhi, why?”

