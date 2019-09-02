India’s hero Wing Commander trims iconic moustache, Twitter rends garments in despair (PHOTOS)
Varthaman became a national icon and was awarded the Vir Chakra gallantry award for reportedly downing a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during an aerial dogfight in February.Also on rt.com ‘Hero’ Indian pilot inspires countrywide mustache trend
He was captured by the Pakistani military after he was forced to eject from his fighter, but was subsequently released by Islamabad as a gesture of peace.
Both he and his signature handlebar moustache captured the public imagination in India and beyond.
READ MORE: Indian hero pilot’s facial hair must be declared ‘national mustache’ – Congress leader
On Monday, he flew alongside Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa in a 30-minute sortie which took off from Pathankot Air Base.
He is back on duty.. missing that Moustache ❤️#AbhinandanVarthamanpic.twitter.com/FTOSJbSIoE— ADARSH KUMAR 🇮🇳 (@liberal_slayerr) September 2, 2019
Eagle-eyed observers quickly noticed that he had ditched his iconic handlebar moustache, opting instead for a more conservative chevron shape.
“He should not have truncated his distinct and symbolic Moustache. Hope, he restores it in due course,” one commenter wrote. Another, seemingly distraught, person added: “NOOOOOOOOOO! Why Abhi, why?”
Commander AV can fly any Air Craft due to his tremendous courage and confidence.— CA Chandravijay Shah (@cvijayshah) September 2, 2019
But he should not have truncated his distinct and symbolic Moustache. Hope, he restores it in due course, unless he has any compelling reason.
Moustache or no Moustache, he will ever be our Hero. https://t.co/YnCNWjSWyM
NOOOOOOOOOO! Why Abhi, why? https://t.co/BR3N5zHEVq— Kushan Mitra (@kushanmitra) September 2, 2019
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!