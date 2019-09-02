 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH ‘dashcam’ footage capture dizzying maneuvers of Russian aerobatics pilot at MAKS 2019

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 16:36
Courtesy 'First Flight' aerobatics team. © RT
A series of death-defying loops, rolls and stalls were captured in stunning, up-close-and-personal action camera footage by Russian aerobatics squad First Flight, which performed at the MAKS Air Show near Moscow.

In what might seem like a highly ostentatious selfie video, First Flight’s pilot Dmitry Samokhvalov shows off his stuff, executing a full backwards loop before ramping up the danger with a mid-air stall, a high-risk maneuver in which the plane is briefly switched off and allowed to free-fall in the sky. The feats were filmed both from inside the cabin and by a camera fixed to the wing of Samokhvalov’s bright red single-propeller stunt plane – quite the expensive ‘selfie stick!’

The amazing display took place at the 2019 MAKS Air Show at Moscow’s Zhukovsky International Airport, which came to a close Sunday, leaving plane lovers eagerly anticipating what the Russian aircraft industry will come up with in two years’ time, at the MAKS 2021 event.

