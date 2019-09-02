 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Psychological warfare? IDF staged evacuation of ‘wounded’ to dupe Hezbollah after attack – reports

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 12:19
Israeli troops patrol the Israeli northern village of Avivim close to the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel September 2, 2019. © REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Images showing two IDF soldiers being carried away on a stretcher after a missile struck a military vehicle were staged in order to deceive Hezbollah, according to Israeli media reports.

An anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah from inside Lebanon landed just inside the Israeli border on Sunday, hitting an IDF armored vehicle. The Israeli military then dispatched a helicopter to evacuate two soldiers who were apparently wounded in the attack.

But appearances can be deceiving. According to Israeli media, the rescue operation was staged in order to trick Hezbollah into thinking that its attack had been successful and that further strikes would not be necessary.

Footage of the soldiers being evacuated were circulated in the media, but the ‘wounded’ servicemen were immediately released upon arriving at Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, the hospital said. The IDF later reported that there were no casualties in the attack.

The alleged deception appears to have worked, with Hezbollah even stating that it did not interfere with the medical evacuation.

The IDF declined to comment on the purported ruse when contacted by RT. If genuine, the staged evacuation wouldn’t be the first time that the Israeli military has tried to mislead its enemies. Last week, Lebanese media spotted a military vehicle parked along the northern border with dummies dressed in IDF uniforms inside.

Also on rt.com IDF fires at targets inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile lands near Israeli border town

