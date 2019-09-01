IDF fires at targets inside Lebanon after anti-tank missile lands near Israeli border town

The Israeli military has reportedly engaged in a cross-border exchange of fire, after an anti-tank missile – said to have come from Lebanon – landed near an Israeli border town.

"A number of anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards an Israel Defense Forces base and military vehicles. A number of hits have been confirmed," the IDF said in a statement, adding that the Israeli military is "responding with fire towards the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon."

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have increased, following a series of Israeli drone excursions into Lebanese territory.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese military said an Israeli drone violated Lebanon’s airspace and dropped incendiary material, sparking a fire in a pine forest near the border.

In late August, the Lebanese Army said it opened fire on Israeli drones that “breached” its airspace near the southern border.

The alleged attack was preceded by reports of two Israeli “suicide” drones that crashed near the Lebanese capital last week. It’s believed that the drones were attempting to target Hezbollah facilities.

Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate, saying that such attacks will “not be tolerated” and that “Israel must pay a price.”

