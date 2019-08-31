Hong Kong police turn to water cannon as protesters hurl petrol bombs & bricks (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The ongoing turmoil in Hong Kong escalated on Saturday when protesters in the autonomous area of 7.4 million people threw Molotov cocktails and bricks at police, with law enforcement resorting to gas grenades and water cannon.

Numerous protesters, some clad in black fatigues and yellow helmets, thronged the streets of Hong Kong on Saturday, kick-starting the 13th consecutive weekend of anti-government unrest.

The situation grew more violent as they engaged in clashes with riot police, attacking them with a slew of petrol bombs on main roads.

Photos and videos showed rioters priming their Molotov cocktails before hurling them at approaching officers.

As police approach, protesters throw petrol bombs from a bridge above, and police unleash volleys of tear gas in response. pic.twitter.com/Cw3xIMzoEc — Antony Dapiran (@antd) August 31, 2019

Police hit back, firing tear gas grenades and blue dye from water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The Saturday gathering had not been permitted by Hong Kong authorities and protesters defied a ban and flocked to the streets anyway.

They appeared to be well-prepared for confronting law enforcement as many of them were seen wearing protective goggles and gas masks.

