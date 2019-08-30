China dismisses Bolton's accusations of technology theft as ‘slander’

Recent statements by US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who accused Beijing of stealing technologies, prompted an angry reaction in China, with the country's ambassador to Ukraine branding them as “slander.”

“The statements by Mr. Bolton regarding China's alleged technology theft from other countries is pure slander,” Ambassador Du Wei said during a press briefing on Friday.

The inflammatory remarks were delivered by Bolton earlier this week during his official visit to Ukraine. Among other things, the top US official accused Beijing of stealing plans for the F-35 fighter jet, claiming that the country's newest aircraft looks exactly the same. While it was not immediately clear which Chinese plane Bolton was referring to exactly, his statements have ruffled some feathers.

Aside from military technologies – including the precious F-35 – Washington has repeatedly accused Beijing of stealing civilian tech as well.

China's Huawei telecommunication giant Huawei has apparently bore the brunt, as the company is currently battling a handful of lawsuits in the US, regarding copyright infringement.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that US prosecutors launched a new probe into Huawei's alleged activities, including stealing technology from individuals and other companies, as well as recruiting new employees from rival firms. The telecom company, for its part, has always rejected the US' allegations of theft, dismissing them as “politically motivated.”

