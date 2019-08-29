US prosecutors probe Huawei over new technology theft allegations – media

As the US-China trade war is far from dying down, a fresh media report alleges Chinese tech giant Huawei is being probed by US prosecutors over new instances of alleged intellectual property theft.

The growing scope of the investigation into the company’s activities was reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Huawei stands accused of stealing intellectual property from individuals and other companies, as well as recruiting employees from its rivals.

US prosecutors are said to be investigating instances of alleged Huawei activities, not covered by the indictments against the company, issued earlier this year. Still, it remains unclear so far if any new charges will be brought against the corporation, the report pointed out.

Both Huawei and the US Justice Department refused to give the WSJ any comment on the matter.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW