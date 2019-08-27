 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Un-no: Pakistan senator tags ‘UNO’ card game instead of UN in anti-Modi tweet

Published time: 27 Aug, 2019 10:26
Get short URL
Un-no: Pakistan senator tags ‘UNO’ card game instead of UN in anti-Modi tweet
© Reuters / Faisal Mahmood; Wikimedia Commons
Pakistani Senator Rehman Malik was left red-faced after he tagged the card game ‘UNO’ instead of the United Nations in a tweet slamming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Malik, a former interior minister of Pakistan and current chairman of the Senate Standing Committee, criticized Modi in a tweet to more than 636,000 followers after Indian opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was refused entry to the disputed state of Kashmir. 

These are ur [SIC] own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in IOK (Indian-occupied Kashmir),” wrote Malik, after tagging Modi and “@realUNOgame.

The handle does not, of course, belong to Malik’s presumably intended target, the United Nations, but rather the multiplayer card game in which contestants try to match colors and numbers. 

The embarrassing plea mix-up did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed Twitter users who wasted no time in pointing out the senator’s many failings when it comes to the social networking site.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena party, wrote: "Next will be Monopoly board game to express his hurt at India’s ‘Monopoly’ in UNO?"

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbors remain on a hair trigger after India revoked a constitutional provision granting the state of Jammu and Kashmir autonomy over its internal administration. India and Pakistan have fought three wars over the disputed territory since 1947.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies