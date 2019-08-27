Un-no: Pakistan senator tags ‘UNO’ card game instead of UN in anti-Modi tweet

Pakistani Senator Rehman Malik was left red-faced after he tagged the card game ‘UNO’ instead of the United Nations in a tweet slamming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Malik, a former interior minister of Pakistan and current chairman of the Senate Standing Committee, criticized Modi in a tweet to more than 636,000 followers after Indian opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was refused entry to the disputed state of Kashmir.

@narendramodi@realUNOgame these are ur own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in IOK https://t.co/Y9pxwbeT2v — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) August 24, 2019

“These are ur [SIC] own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in IOK (Indian-occupied Kashmir),” wrote Malik, after tagging Modi and “@realUNOgame.”

The handle does not, of course, belong to Malik’s presumably intended target, the United Nations, but rather the multiplayer card game in which contestants try to match colors and numbers.

He tagged the UNO Game instead of United Nations 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/s2rLvpF1zL — Aditya (@Aditya45360878) August 26, 2019

He may be referring to brutalities of Draw 4 Card during 'UNO' time and require urgent attention by @realUNOgame .! For @SenRehmanMalik these are some serious issues to be discuss on twitter. 😂😂 https://t.co/SSTyfVKJ7N — Jinay Kothari (@kotharijinay) August 26, 2019

The embarrassing plea mix-up did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed Twitter users who wasted no time in pointing out the senator’s many failings when it comes to the social networking site.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, the deputy leader of the Shiv Sena party, wrote: "Next will be Monopoly board game to express his hurt at India’s ‘Monopoly’ in UNO?"

😂😂😂 next will be Monopoly board game to express his hurt at India’s ‘Monopoly’ in UNO? — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 26, 2019

. @SenRehmanMalik is a legend. He



- Tags Uno game instead of UN

- Calls @Being_Humor RAW agent

- Tracks Twitter engagement on the above allegation

- Uses RT just like he uses DMs - clueless pic.twitter.com/ug2gUrQIYL — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) August 27, 2019

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbors remain on a hair trigger after India revoked a constitutional provision granting the state of Jammu and Kashmir autonomy over its internal administration. India and Pakistan have fought three wars over the disputed territory since 1947.

