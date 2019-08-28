‘It’s 2019, we can do better’: Coding conference in Germany axed over MEN ONLY lineup

An international workshop for software developers in Germany got canceled after attendees began pulling out because it had “zero women” on its list of speakers.

The annual PHP Central Europe (PHP CE) international developer conference was scheduled to take place in the German city of Dresden in early October, but the signs of its ultimate demise began to emerge last month.

While the organizers pledged on their website to make the event “as inclusive as possible,” it eventually turned out that the speaker list lacked any women. This sparked massive online backlash from people who were extremely displeased with the prospect of a men-only conference.

The planned workshop “seems to have gone with the ‘White Males Only’ lineup. Shame,” developer Karl Hughes wrote on Twitter. “It’s 2019, we can do better.”

Larry Garfield, who was slated to speak at the event, pulled out because he was “not comfortable” with the fact that “zero women” were listed as speakers. He said that he and two other fellow coders had asked the organizers for “more female participation” but they “were not open to such an arrangement.”

Another scheduled speaker, Mark Baker, decided to follow Garfield’s example and skip the conference as well. “While I recognize that the balance of developers in our industry is still predominantly male, it’s very unusual that every single one of the 32 speakers for the conference was male,” he wrote on his blog, adding that he “cannot accept the situation.”

According to Garfield and Baker, the organizers explained the absence of women in the lineup by stating that only one of over 250 applications for speaking roles was submitted by a woman. The developers argued that this was a poor excuse and that the organizers should have done better in reaching out to female programmers.

Baker also claimed that, in an apparent effort to salvage the event, the organizers offered to invite the sole woman who applied. He explained that this was not good enough, however, as an invitation in such circumstances “puts a lot of pressure on the woman… making her a ‘token’ to diversity.”

In the end, the beleaguered conference was quietly scrapped altogether over the weekend. The event “has been canceled and won’t be continued,” its website said.

Despite all the excuses, at last year’s PHP CE Conference in the Czech Republic, 38 men and... ONE woman were present among its speakers.

