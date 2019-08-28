‘Sinister’: EU Parliament’s Brexit chief lashes out at Boris over Westminster suspension

The European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator has spoken out against Boris Johnson’s moves to suspend the UK Parliament as “sinister,” expressing his “solidarity with those fighting for their voices to be heard.”

Guy Verhofstadt drew on the ‘Leave’ slogan in his criticism of the push to prorogue Britain’s parliament at a crucial point in the Brexit timeline, tweeting: “‘Taking back control’ has never looked so sinister.”

"Taking back control" has never looked so sinister. As a fellow parliamentarian, my solidarity with those fighting for their voices to be heard.



Suppressing debate on profound choices is unlikely to help deliver a stable future EU - UK relationship.https://t.co/NyCoLA8nFe — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 28, 2019

Also on rt.com Johnson's Brexit strategy? Govt asks Queen to suspend Parliament, PM denies foul play

The British prime minister confirmed on Wednesday that he had asked the Queen to suspend parliament before giving her speech on October 14, insisting that the move is essential for the new government to lay out their vision and aims. It would mean the business of parliament will be frozen from September 10 until the Queen’s Speech, with the UK due to leave the EU on October 31.

The timing of parliamentary prorogation is controversial given it seriously hampers MPs’ efforts to prevent a no-deal Brexit, prompting Tory and opposition politicians to accuse Johnson of attempting to stage a coup.

Also on rt.com MPs accuse Johnson of ‘attempted coup’ by requesting parliament suspension before Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the prime minister of attempting to “avoid scrutiny” of his Brexit plans and called the move “an outrage and a threat to our democracy.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!