 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘An outrage and threat to our democracy’: Corbyn slams Johnson’s parliament suspension pre-Brexit

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 10:56 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 11:14
Get short URL
‘An outrage and threat to our democracy’: Corbyn slams Johnson’s parliament suspension pre-Brexit
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he was “appalled” at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request to Britain’s queen for a suspension of parliament in the weeks leading up to the UK’s EU withdrawal.

“If Johnson has confidence in his plans he should put them to the people in a general election or a public vote,” Corbyn said, following Wednesday’s flurry of Brexit developments. The opposition leader added that Johnson was attempting to “avoid scrutiny” of his Brexit plans.

Also on rt.com Johnson's Brexit strategy? Govt asks Queen to suspend Parliament, PM denies foul play

Corbyn was expected to call for an emergency debate in parliament next week to pave the way for opposition MPs to introduce legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit, but Johnson’s proroguing request outmaneuvered him. 

For his part, Johnson denies claims that he was wilfully circumventing parliamentary protocol with the request to suspend parliament, though many opposition MPs claim the move is tantamount to staging a coup.

Also on rt.com MPs accuse Johnson of ‘attempted coup’ by requesting parliament suspension before Brexit

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies