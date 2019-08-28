Johnson's Brexit strategy? Govt asks Queen to suspend Parliament, PM denies foul play

Downing Street confirmed that Boris Johnson has spoken to the Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second week of September.

Johnson said on Wednesday that he would schedule a Queen's speech for October 14 to set out his new government's agenda, and denied it's an attempt to prevent MPs from blocking a no-deal Brexit.

“We need to get on with our domestic agenda and that is why we are announcing a Queen’s speech for October 14,” the prime minister said, following a raft of reports claiming that he would call on the monarch to suspend parliament and essentially leave his political opponents with a two-week window in which to potentially delay Brexit.

The UK is currently set to leave the EU on October 31.

When questioned about the conspicuous timing of the request to the Queen, Johnson categorically denied that his intention is to scupper political opponents, saying: “That is completely untrue.”

The prime minister added that, in his estimation, there is ample time for parliamentary debate and for both sides to prepare ahead of the European leaders’ summit on October 17.

