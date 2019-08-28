 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Johnson's Brexit strategy? Govt asks Queen to suspend Parliament, PM denies foul play

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 09:32 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 10:25
File photo © REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Downing Street confirmed that Boris Johnson has spoken to the Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second week of September.

Johnson said on Wednesday that he would schedule a Queen's speech for October 14 to set out his new government's agenda, and denied it's an attempt to prevent MPs from blocking a no-deal Brexit.

“We need to get on with our domestic agenda and that is why we are announcing a Queen’s speech for October 14,” the prime minister said, following a raft of reports claiming that he would call on the monarch to suspend parliament and essentially leave his political opponents with a two-week window in which to potentially delay Brexit.

The UK is currently set to leave the EU on October 31.

When questioned about the conspicuous timing of the request to the Queen, Johnson categorically denied that his intention is to scupper political opponents, saying: “That is completely untrue.”

The prime minister added that, in his estimation, there is ample time for parliamentary debate and for both sides to prepare ahead of the European leaders’ summit on October 17.

