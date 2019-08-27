US TV host apologizes to black co-anchor for saying he looked like a gorilla (VIDEO)

A US TV anchor has apologized to her black co-host live on-air after saying he looked like a gorilla in a previous segment.

Alex Housden a host for Oklahoma KOCO news station was presenting a segment on a local baby gorilla at Oklahoma City Zoo last Thursday, before telling her black co-host, Jason Hackett, “he kind of looks like you.”

At the time, Hackett laughed awkwardly and replied, “he kind of does, actually, yeah.” However, on Friday a tearful Housden appeared beside Hackett and apologized after her comment prompted a slew of racism complaints from viewers.

“I want you to know I understand how much I hurt you out there and how much I hurt you,” an emotional Housden said, addressing the viewers and Hackett.

“I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart I apologize for what I said … I am so sorry.”

While Hackett accepted his co-anchor and “best friend's” apology, he admitted that he was “cut deep” by her “inappropriate and inconsiderate” words and hoped others would learn from Housden’s error.

“We have to understand the stereotypes. We have to understand each other's backgrounds and the words that hurt, the words that cut deep,” he said.

“We have to find a way to replace those words with love and words of affirmation as well.”

