India reveals new PHOTOS of lunar surface ahead of Chandrayaan-2 TOUCHDOWN

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 17:05
The moon's north polar region. © ISRO
India’s Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has beamed back fresh images of the cratered surface of the Moon just weeks from when the craft is due to touch down on the unexplored south pole of Earth’s natural satellite.

The photos were snapped from more than 4,000 kilometers above the surface of the moon and were released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday.

The Sommerfeld and Kirkwood craters. © ISRO

They capture a range of notable lunar landmarks, including the Sommerfeld, Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra craters and the north pole region.

Chandrayaan-2 is currently orbiting the moon, performing maneuvers in preparation for its lunar landing on September 7. 

After it touches down in the south pole region, a small solar-powered rover, Pragyan, will be deployed. During its 14-day lifespan the rover is expected to travel half a kilometer from the lander, snapping photos and collecting data as it trundles along.

If successful, India will be the fourth country to land on the Moon, after the US, USSR, and China.

The Jackson, Mach, Mitra and Korolev craters. © ISRO

