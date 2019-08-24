Iran announces successful test of ‘new missile’ amid rising Gulf tensions

Tehran successfully test-fired a new missile, according to the leader of the elite Revolutionary Guards. The launch comes as Tehran seeks to deter military escalation with the United States in the Persian Gulf.

Major General Hossein Salami disclosed the tests to a group of clerics on Saturday.

“Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defense and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements towards the growth of our deterrent power,” Salami said, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, cited by Reuters.

Yesterday was one of the successful days for this nation.

He did not provide details about the missile’s range or capabilities.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani officially unveiled the country’s new air-defense missile system, the Bavar-373.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW