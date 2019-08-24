 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran announces successful test of ‘new missile’ amid rising Gulf tensions

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 08:41
A still image from video footage shows, according to the source, the domestically built mobile missile defence system Bavar-373, taken from a video broadcasted in Iran August 22, 2019. © WANA/Reuters TV
Tehran successfully test-fired a new missile, according to the leader of the elite Revolutionary Guards. The launch comes as Tehran seeks to deter military escalation with the United States in the Persian Gulf.

Major General Hossein Salami disclosed the tests to a group of clerics on Saturday.

“Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defense and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements towards the growth of our deterrent power,” Salami said, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, cited by Reuters.

Yesterday was one of the successful days for this nation.

He did not provide details about the missile’s range or capabilities.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani officially unveiled the country’s new air-defense missile system, the Bavar-373.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

