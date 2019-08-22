 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran unveils missile system ‘rivaling’ Russia’s S-300 and US-made Patriot (VIDEO)

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 06:40
FILE PHOTO An early model of Bavar 373 air defense missile system displayed in Tehran, Iran. 2016. © AFP
Tehran says its new domestically made Bavar 373 mobile air defense missile system is equivalent to Russia’s iconic S-300 and can successfully compete with US Patriot missiles.

The weapon can intercept and destroy targets at altitudes of up to 27km and has a range of 200km, Iranian media reported. It’s apparently capable of neutralizing both aircraft and drones, as well as high-speed ballistic missiles.

Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Hojjatollah Ghoreishi said the Bavar is a “rival” to the S-300, while other reports claim it can successfully compete against the US-made MIM-104 Patriot.

Iran began work on the system in 2010, following sanctions over its nuclear program. Brigadier General Qasem Taqizadeh stated that the weapon system was completely domestically-produced. 

Iran has in recent years worked on building its own weapons and become less dependent on foreign suppliers. In June, it unveiled the Khordad 15 indigenous air defense missile system, capable of tracking and shooting down six targets at the same time. Equipped with long-range Sayyad 3 missiles, it’s said to be able to shoot down enemy jets and combat drones at a range of 120km.

