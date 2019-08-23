Hong Kong protesters go ‘Baltic,’ but some struggle to explain why (VIDEO)

Demonstrators in Hong Kong formed a human chain throughout the city, inspired they say by protests in the Baltics some 30 years ago. Some of them seemed rather lost about the state of the current standoff with their government.

RT America’s Sara Montes de Oca asked the protesters why they are not satisfied with the government’s response to their demands, which appear vague at best.

“The bill was not withdrawn, there was no independent investigation, I don’t recall the rest of the three like precisely, but I am sure none of them were answered in a constructive way,” one protester said.

Rallies in Hong Kong started at the end of March, over a proposed bill on extradition to the Chinese mainland that the government has since declared “dead.” But the protesters want it officially withdrawn, and have added more demands: resignation of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, for media to stop calling the protests “riots,” pardons for all protesters, and an independent inquiry into police response.

Lam suggested the dialogue on Tuesday, but protesters have ignored the call so far. They formed a “human chain” to attract international attention. Meanwhile, US tech giants are fighting for them in cyber space, censoring social media accounts critical of the protests.

The tone of the protests is all over the place, from imitating the Baltics to copying the “color revolution” visuals and even some 2016 memes in support of US President Donald Trump, former US diplomat Jim Jatras told RT America, adding that “color revolutions” are usually deployed by the US against geopolitical rivals.

