US tells Greece any help to Iranian tanker may be ‘terrorism support’

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 23:02 Edited time: 19 Aug, 2019 23:11
©  Reuters / Jon Nazca
The US State Department has informed the Greek government of its ‘strong position’ regarding foreign states providing any assistance to Iranian oil tanker that was recently released by Gibraltar despite all Washington’s pressure.

Any attempts to assist the vessel, which was renamed from ‘Grace 1’ to ‘Adrian Darya 1’ and is now reportedly heading towards Greece, could be considered as “providing material support to a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,” a State Department official told Reuters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

