US tells Greece any help to Iranian tanker may be ‘terrorism support’

The US State Department has informed the Greek government of its ‘strong position’ regarding foreign states providing any assistance to Iranian oil tanker that was recently released by Gibraltar despite all Washington’s pressure.

Any attempts to assist the vessel, which was renamed from ‘Grace 1’ to ‘Adrian Darya 1’ and is now reportedly heading towards Greece, could be considered as “providing material support to a US-designated foreign terrorist organization,” a State Department official told Reuters. Also on rt.com Iran warns US against re-impounding tanker freed by Gibraltar as it sails to Greece DETAILS TO FOLLOW