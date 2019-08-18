 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

American and British naval presence in Gulf brings insecurity - Iranian commander

Published time: 18 Aug, 2019 10:07
Get short URL
American and British naval presence in Gulf brings insecurity - Iranian commander
Marines onboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) watch nearby Iranian fast inland attack craft, as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman © U.S. Navy / Reuters / Adam Dublinske
American and British military posturing in the Persian Gulf undermines regional security, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s navy said. His warning comes as Gibraltar releases an Iranian tanker seized there by the UK.

“The presence of America and England in this region means insecurity,” Alireza Tangsiri cautioned on Sunday, according to Iranian media. He also suggested that Iran could form a coalition with neighboring states to guarantee security in the Gulf.

Tangsiri’s remarks coincide with Gibraltar’s decision to release 'Grace 1,' an Iranian oil tanker that was boarded and seized by British Royal Marines there last month. Washington has ordered that the vessel –now renamed to ‘Adrian Darya’– be recaptured once it leaves Gibraltar, accusing the ship of transporting oil to Syria to support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Also on rt.com US unseals warrant to seize Iranian 'Grace 1' tanker released in Gibraltar

The US has been pushing for an international naval armada that would patrol the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane, after blaming Iran for suspicious attacks on four tankers in June. Washington has struggled to drum up support for the idea, with European allies such as Germany arguing that the move risks escalation.

For its part, Britain deployed two warships to the region after Iran seized one of its ships – a move which, Tehran said, was in retaliation against the UK’s “state piracy” of the ‘Grace 1’.

The naval build-up in the Gulf is set to become even more incendiary, as Israel has expressed interest in joining the US-led patrols. Tehran described Israel’s potential participation in the “policing” mission as “dangerous,” stating that the Islamic Republic “reserves the right to counter this threat and defend its territory.”

Also on rt.com Iran ‘reserves right’ to confront Israel if it joins US patrols in Strait of Hormuz

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies