Flat-Earther’s steamy homemade rocket is set to launch him from California desert

Flat-Earther ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes plans to strap himself to a homemade rocket and launch himself towards space on Saturday, in a bid to prove that our planet isn’t a globe. Here’s what to expect from the mad-cap experiment.

The self-taught rocket engineer will attempt the launch from the Route 66 ghost town of Amboy, California, which is home to less than a handful of residents. He is attempting the daring mission in a homemade, steam-powered, rocket that he built himself out of scrap metal.

The 63-year-old first shot himself skywards in 2014 and since then has completed multiple launches and sustained several injuries. His most successful attempt took place in March 2018 when he propelled himself approximately 1,875 feet (572 meters) into the air before crashing back to Earth at around 350 mph (563 km/h).

Saturday’s launch looks notably more dangerous, with the daredevil aiming to blast himself more than twice as high into the sky before dropping back to Earth at around 400 mph (643 km/h).

Unfortunately for the value of the experiment, Hughes’ steam-powered machine doesn’t have the juice to reach high enough into the atmosphere to enable him to see the curvature of Earth.

However the intrepid rocket-man isn’t concerned. He sees the experiment as a stepping stone towards building a rocket that can reach all the way to the Karman line – the starting point of space – roughly 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the surface of our planet.

“I never give up! The rocket will greet the heavens! At 63, I’m still a red-blooded, mission-hungry Daredevil and my goal is to inspire the boy or girl who becomes the man or woman that changes the world,” he said.

The stunt is sponsored by a “commitment-free dating app” and it’s being filmed as part of an upcoming Discovery Channel series.

