Once upon a time in… Chelyabinsk: Tarantino ‘helps’ Russian man sell his flat (PHOTOS)

Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 13:42
A creative Russian used his Photoshop skills and added Quentin Tarantino to the images of the flat he is trying to sell shortly after the premiere of the famous director’s new film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

The 67-square-meter apartment with quite a typical Soviet-style interior in the Russian Ural city of Chelyabinsk, where a famous meteor exploded several years ago, is for sale for around US$35,000. The local property market is quite slow, so Aleksandr Kaynov decided to enlist the help of the famous filmmaker to attract customers.

“He just came to have a look,” Kaynov jokingly said in comments on Facebook, where he posted the ads of the apartment on Sunday, just three days after Tarantino’s ninth feature film was released in Russia.

Tarantino is seen inspecting the bathroom, walking around the guest room and standing in the kitchen. Some witty commenters have already tried to name the flat in accordance with the director’s films, with some calling it “The Hateful Three,” referring to the three-room flat and the director's 2015 Western "The Hateful Eight".

The trick has apparently worked as the ads reached more than 25,000 views, 25 times more than most similar offers in the same area on advertising website Avito.

Some Russian real estate services also tried to advertise their apartments the same way right when ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’ was being played in movie theatres. Tarantino came to Moscow right before the premiere, with photos of his visit widely circulating in the media. The pictures were quickly picked up by netizens to create memes and, apparently, make advertisements.

