Massive fire spreads rapidly in Athens suburb overnight, sparking evacuations (PHOTOS)

A huge blaze prompted early morning evacuations in a suburb of the Greek capital. At least 140 firefighters and 46 vehicles were dispatched to battle the wildfire.

Locals in the city’s eastern suburb of Paiania were awoken by authorities in the middle of the night to evacuate their houses. However, a spokesman for the fire service said there is no information on how many people fled.

Fanned by strong winds, flames from the large fire climbed 20 meters and spread quickly up the 1,026-meter (3,366-feet) slopes of Mount Hymettos.

From the safety of my own home in Athens, I am witnessing yet another disaster, animals burning alive, people risking their lives trying to control the flames, just a year after the fire that killed 102 people. There is no rescue from the monster that is human greed. pic.twitter.com/1OIlHzq00F — Eirini Eleni Papadopoulou (@Esk_Dhg) August 12, 2019

Fire in Ymittos, Athens, Greece last night, August 11/12! Report: Forecast Weather Greece pic.twitter.com/jkqszSm6Bc — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 12, 2019

Some 141 firefighters and eight specialized helicopters fought the blaze from midnight until it was brought under control soon after dawn on Monday morning.

“We faced a big front with flames that shot up to 20 metres (65 ft) and reached the mountaintop. It is in recession now but we still have a lot of work to do,” Civil Protection General Secretary Nikos Hardalias told Skai TV.

Big #Fire in Ymittos mountain Attica Athens Greece (Photo from Amarousion 12/08/2019 05:00) pic.twitter.com/KaTEirMOn3 — ParisK (@assoscoupa) August 12, 2019

Wildfires across Greece have become increasingly widespread due to soaring temperatures and high winds. In the last 24 hours, authorities have responded to 60 wildfires across the country.

