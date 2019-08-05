This is how water bombing of Siberian wildfires looks up close and personal (VIDEO)

Russia’s Defense Ministry has sent its transport helicopters to assist with the fight against massive wildfires in Siberia. RT joined one of the crews on their water bombing run to see what it takes to deal with the disaster.

The wildfires have been raging across Siberia for several weeks now, and were initially threatening remote uninhabited areas. But the fires spread closer to towns and cities, prompting a more robust response. The Defense Ministry has sent Il-76 air tankers and Mi-8 helicopters to help combat the disaster. RT’s Igor Zhdanov rode along in one of the helicopters to see how the difficult job is done. Watch the video.

