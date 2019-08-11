 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Petrol bombs, bricks and tear gas: After 10 weeks, Hong Kong protests show no sign of abating

Published time: 11 Aug, 2019 14:07 Edited time: 11 Aug, 2019 14:21
©  REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Some 10 weeks after protests first began over a since-suspended extradition bill, Hong Kong continues to be a city in turmoil. Running battles between police and protesters are again dominating the news.

In the latest installment, thousands of protesters have clashed with police at various points in the center of the city. The situation escalated with petrol bombs being thrown at the police, as well as bricks, and officers used tear gas in an effort to quash the unrest.

The latest round of clashes began when protesters broke away from the authorized anti-government rally in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park.

Many of them clad in black and others wearing yellow hard hats.

©  REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

They are demanding the resignation of the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, as well as reforms, and an investigation into the actions of police.

©  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Meanwhile, business at Hong Kong International Airport continues to be disrupted by a mass sit-in after hundreds of protesters descended on August 9.

©  REUTERS/Issei Kato

The protests have grown increasingly since the suspension of the extradition bill, which allowed for criminal suspects to be sent for trial to mainland China.

A protester in Hong Kong, China. August 11, 2019. © Reuters / Thomas Peter

Beijing believes that outside forces are attempting to aggravate the situation, with officials claiming that the US is the ‘black hand’ behind the protests.

©  REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Those suspicions have been reinforced by the fact that many of the signs wielded by anti-government demonstrators are in English, and footage has appeared on social media showing some protesters waving the Stars and Stripes, singing the US national anthem.

Police officers fire tear gas as anti-extradition bill protesters demonstrate in Sham Shui Po neighbourhood in Hong Kong ©  REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

