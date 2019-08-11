Petrol bombs, bricks and tear gas: After 10 weeks, Hong Kong protests show no sign of abating

Some 10 weeks after protests first began over a since-suspended extradition bill, Hong Kong continues to be a city in turmoil. Running battles between police and protesters are again dominating the news.

In the latest installment, thousands of protesters have clashed with police at various points in the center of the city. The situation escalated with petrol bombs being thrown at the police, as well as bricks, and officers used tear gas in an effort to quash the unrest.

Don't often see this happening in the city of Hong Kong, gunshots and petrol bombs igniting in the streets. #WanChai#antiELABpic.twitter.com/GyVMKaJApU — Gary Jenkins (@GaryOJenkins) August 11, 2019

The latest round of clashes began when protesters broke away from the authorized anti-government rally in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park.

Many of them clad in black and others wearing yellow hard hats.

They are demanding the resignation of the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, as well as reforms, and an investigation into the actions of police.

Meanwhile, business at Hong Kong International Airport continues to be disrupted by a mass sit-in after hundreds of protesters descended on August 9.

Tear gas in Fenwick Road and Lockhart Road, Wan Chai. Credit: SCMP staff pic.twitter.com/wH6ia9O4fo — Olga Wong (@Olgawys) August 11, 2019

The protests have grown increasingly since the suspension of the extradition bill, which allowed for criminal suspects to be sent for trial to mainland China.

Beijing believes that outside forces are attempting to aggravate the situation, with officials claiming that the US is the ‘black hand’ behind the protests.

Those suspicions have been reinforced by the fact that many of the signs wielded by anti-government demonstrators are in English, and footage has appeared on social media showing some protesters waving the Stars and Stripes, singing the US national anthem.

