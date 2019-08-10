Las Vegas ‘vigilante’ plotted to recruit killer squads to murder gays & Jews

A 23yo Las Vegas man is facing ten years behind bars for plotting terrorist attacks against the Jewish and LGBT communities and attempting to hire armed hit squads to carry out the atrocities.

Conor Climo was arrested by the FBI on Thursday as he was seeking to recruit an eight-man sniper team to assassinate members of the Jewish community in Nevada. He also plotted a complex attack on a gay bar from the inside and outside simultaneously, using two killer squads, FBI agents said after the arrest.

Also on rt.com ‘Hispanic man armed with AR-15’ guns down 2 in Texas rush hour, flees as witness fires back

“He discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue and making Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices,” the Justice Department said Friday, after charging the 23-year-old security guard with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. “He also discussed conducting surveillance on a bar he believed catered to the LGBTQ community located on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.”

Also on rt.com Heavily-armed man in body armor arrested after casually walking into Missouri Walmart (PHOTOS)

In preparation for his sick plots, Climo tried to recruit a homeless person to engage in “pre-attack” surveillance, and was communicating with individuals from the National Socialist Movement. The organization encourages attacks on the federal government, including critical infrastructure, minorities, and members of the LGBTQ community, the criminal complaint said, without specifying if other members of the Neo-Nazi group were detained.

Also on rt.com ‘Arm to the teeth & pretend to be Canadian’: McAfee’s savage tactical advice for next US Civil War

Bomb-making components, chemical compounds, an AR-15-style rifle and a bolt-action rifle were seized during the arrest at the suspect's home. A notebook with several hand-drawn schematics for potential Las Vegas-area attacks and drawings of timed explosive devices were also recovered.

The suspect now faces up to 10 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine, if found guilty. Climo already made headlines three years ago after a Las Vegas news channel featured him as a local crime vigilante described as an “armed citizen on patrol” who proudly wears an assault rifle and a large knife in public.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!