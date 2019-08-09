Heavily-armed man in body armor arrested after casually walking into Missouri Walmart (PHOTOS)

A man strapped with “tactical weapons,” sporting body armor and carrying 100 rounds of ammunition has been arrested at a Missouri Walmart just days after another heavily-armed man killed 22 people at a Walmart in Texas.

Strapped with body armor and carrying “tactical weapons,” the white 20-something man dressed in camouflage fatigues entered a Springfield, Missouri Walmart and filmed himself pushing a shopping cart through the store as other shoppers fled in terror on Thursday.

#BREAKING: Photo obtained by @kolr10kozl of the man arrested at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri today. Police say man had armor & rifle when an armed off-duty firefighter detained him until police arrived. https://t.co/rQqDTM1Mttpic.twitter.com/yzA9kUlulX — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) August 9, 2019

An off-duty firefighter held the heavily-armed man at gunpoint when he stepped outside after the store manager pulled the fire alarm to encourage shoppers to escape. The firefighter held him until Springfield Police arrived.

“His intent was not to cause peace or comfort…He’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest,” Springfield Police Lieutenant Mike Lucas told local media, confirming that the man’s weapons were loaded and that he was carrying over 100 rounds of ammunition.

