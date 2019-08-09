 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan approves India trade freeze & trains suspension as cabinet signs off

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 13:22 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 13:23
People chant slogans during a rally expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir in Lahore, Pakistan August 6, 2019. © REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistan’s Federal Cabinet has approved the cutting of bilateral trade with India, as well as ending rail service between the neighboring nations. The measures come amid deteriorating relations over the contested Kashmir region.

Islamabad announced earlier this week that it would downgrade diplomatic relations with New Dehli and suspend trade with its neighbour. Then, on Thursday, Pakistan said it would halt the Samjhauta Express, a rail line linking the two countries.

The cabinet signed off on the measures on Friday.

India’s lower house voted on Tuesday to downgrade the status of Kashmir from a state to a union territory, which will prevent the Muslim-majority region from formulating its own legislation.

The move sparked a major diplomatic crisis with Pakistan, which has been in a territorial dispute with India over Kashmir since 1947. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that India’s decision could lead to a full-blown armed conflict between the two rivals.

