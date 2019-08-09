 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India tells Pakistan to ‘accept reality’ and stop interfering in other countries’ internal affairs

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 10:48 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 10:53
Get short URL
India tells Pakistan to ‘accept reality’ and stop interfering in other countries’ internal affairs
Security personnel stand guard at a roadblock ahead of Muslim's Friday noon prayers in Jammu on August 9, 2019, after the Indian government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy. © AFP / Rakesh Bakshi
Pakistan must “accept reality” and stop poking its nose in the internal matters of other nations, New Delhi has said. The rebuke comes amid growing tensions over the disputed Kashmir territory.

A spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned Islamabad after it suspended the last rail line linking the two countries.

Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan must “accept reality” and stop taking “unilateral actions.”

“This has been done without consulting us. We’ve urged them to reconsider their decision. Our sense is that whatever is being done by Pakistan is to present an alarming picture of bilateral relationship.”

On Monday, the New Delhi government revoked the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir, a move that has enraged Islamabad and led to a spike in tensions.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insisted that the move would help stamp out “the separatism, corruption and terrorism” plaguing the disputed territory.

Also on rt.com Kashmir crisis: Pakistan launches ‘Say no to India’ campaign, bans all cultural exchange

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies