Pakistan to downgrade diplomatic relations, suspend bilateral trade with India

Pakistan says it’s going to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend trade with the neighbor state. The move comes after New Delhi revoked the autonomous status of the disputed Kashmir region.

The statement by the Pakistani government vowed that the country will take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

It also said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan, told the Pakistani military to “continue vigilance.”

On Tuesday, India’s lower house of parliament has voted to downgrades the status of Kashmir from a state to a union territory, which will prevent the Muslim-majority region from making its own legislation.

Islamabad also announced that India's envoy to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, will be expelled from the country as part of the response measures.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khan addressed his government on the Kashmir issue, warning that the move by New Delhi may lead to a conflict, in which Pakistan will fight to the end. “No one will win it and it will have grievous consequences for the entire world,” the PM said.

Tensions have been high in the contested Himalayan region since February when Indian retaliatory airstrikes on a Pakistani-based terrorist group provoked a dogfight between the jets from the two countries.

Last week, New Delhi said it thwarted an “infiltration” attempt by Pakistani militants in Kashmir, with several cross-border shelling and gunfights taking place between the Pakistani and Indian troops.

