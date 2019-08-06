Digital art & storytelling: Help us connect to global creators at SXSW 2020

Leading storytellers, digital artists & the renowned Magnum Photos — this is the dream panel the team behind #1917LIVE and #Romanovs100 hopes to bring to the acclaimed South By Southwest festival this year. And we need your vote!

Every year, thousands of creators from around the world flock to the SXSW film, arts and music festival in Austin, Texas, which has been running since 1987. The festival parents another event, SXSW EDU, whose aim is fostering change in education.

In March 2019, RT already made to the SXSW EDU with a panel on immersive history learning, showcasing our award-winning #1917LIVE and #Romanovs100 projects. With the help of a best-selling historian Dr. Helen Rappaport we demonstrated how history can inspire beyond books when social media, AR and VR come into play. Hundreds of educators spent hours on the #1917LIVE/#Romanovs100 stand, where they could experience the storytelling elements first-hand. And the feedback they gave us was amazing.

In 2020 we want to go even further. Our two panels, one at the SXSW and the other at the SXSW EDU, will focus on the power of digital media and digital art. We see both as potent tools to reshape in-class education and self-learning, and want to share our experience and our work with the world.

STORYTELLING? STORYCRAFTING! POWER OF VISUAL ARTS (SXSW)

Featuring Fiona Rogers from Magnum Photos, filmmaker & designer Rene Pinnell from Kaleidoscope and digital colorization artist Marina Amaral, we will discuss how photography, AR and VR can build new forms of meaningful storytelling that can inspire new generations.

CREATIVITY.EDU: HOW DIGITAL MEDIA FUELS LEARNING (SXSW EDU)

Elizabeth Killroy from ICP, XR artist Denis Semionov and Alina Savelieva from Spherica VR Studio will explore “immersive storytelling” and how it can take education to the next level, where students are inspired to go beyond the book and learn with new technologies.

What do you want to see at the 2020 #SXSW Conference? Browse proposals and let us know! PanelPicker Community voting is now open! https://t.co/nKWz7krCK9 — SXSW (@sxsw) August 5, 2019

The #1917LIVE and #Romanovs100 projects both told the story of the Revolutions of 1917 that did away with the monarchy in Russia, but from very different angles. The first focused on the general flow of events, the second told the private story of the last Tsar and his family. Both projects used social networks as principal platforms, to re-present the events that took place 100 years ago with a renewed sense of immediacy and urgency. Both projects won international recognition, collecting over 40 awards together, including Webby, ADC, Shorty and Clio.

