 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 5 killed, 38 injured in bomb blast targeting police in Pakistan

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 08:49 Edited time: 31 Jul, 2019 08:50
Get short URL
At least 5 killed, 38 injured in bomb blast targeting police in Pakistan
Wednesday's blast was the second in the city in less than a week. File photo: © REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A powerful blast targeting a senior police officer in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has killed at least five people and injured a further 38, six of whom are in serious condition.

Two security personnel died in the blast, which also left numerous women and children injured. It remains unclear whether it was a suicide attack or a remote detonation, though police have established the device was on board a nearby parked motorcycle. 

The apparent target was the local Station House Officer (SHO) who had been out on patrol Wednesday morning. The SHO’s condition remains critical.

Also on rt.com 2 killed, 15 injured after blast inside mosque in Pakistan (VIDEO, PHOTO)

“The bomb went off as soon as SHO Shaffat got down from his vehicle,” Quetta Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said.

The banned terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the blast according to local media. 

It was the second bomb attack within a week in Quetta, the provincial capital; on July 23, a bomb killed four and injured 32.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies