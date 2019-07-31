At least 5 killed, 38 injured in bomb blast targeting police in Pakistan
Two security personnel died in the blast, which also left numerous women and children injured. It remains unclear whether it was a suicide attack or a remote detonation, though police have established the device was on board a nearby parked motorcycle.
The apparent target was the local Station House Officer (SHO) who had been out on patrol Wednesday morning. The SHO’s condition remains critical.Also on rt.com 2 killed, 15 injured after blast inside mosque in Pakistan (VIDEO, PHOTO)
“The bomb went off as soon as SHO Shaffat got down from his vehicle,” Quetta Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of police Abdul Razzaq Cheema said.
The banned terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the blast according to local media.
It was the second bomb attack within a week in Quetta, the provincial capital; on July 23, a bomb killed four and injured 32.
