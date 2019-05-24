2 killed, 15 injured after blast inside mosque in Pakistan (VIDEO, PHOTO)

At least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a bomb exploded inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Quetta, Pakistan, according to a rescue source quoted by Geo TV.

The device was hidden near the Rehmania Mosque’s pulpit, state-run Radio Pakistan said, citing police.

The mosque’s administration told reporters that there were around 30 to 40 people inside the building at the time of the incident.

Blast in rehmania mosque at pashtoonabad #Quetta...

1 killed 14 injured... pic.twitter.com/vuTDKUxg2o — Ghalib Nehad (@ghalib_nehad) May 24, 2019

The deputy inspector of police said that three of the injured are in critical condition. Women and children are said to be among those hurt in the blast.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident and ordered an investigation. No group has yet claimed responsibility.

Once again sad news from #Quetta. Blast during the Friday Prayers at Rehmania Mosque, Pashtunabad.

Prayers for the martyrs and victims along with their families. #QuettaBlastpic.twitter.com/L1GSM2A0Qo — ' (@MiaanSays) May 24, 2019

Sectarian violence often targets the Shia Muslim minority in Pakistan, however, this explosion took place in a Sunni majority area in a mosque attended by Sunni followers.

Later on Friday, there was an explosion at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. It killed at least two people including a prominent imam.

