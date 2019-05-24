 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 killed, 15 injured after blast inside mosque in Pakistan (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Published time: 24 May, 2019 09:24 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 12:35
FILE PHOTO © Akhtar Soomro / Reuters
At least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a bomb exploded inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Quetta, Pakistan, according to a rescue source quoted by Geo TV.

The device was hidden near the Rehmania Mosque’s pulpit, state-run Radio Pakistan said, citing police.

The mosque’s administration told reporters that there were around 30 to 40 people inside the building at the time of the incident.

The deputy inspector of police said that three of the injured are in critical condition. Women and children are said to be among those hurt in the blast.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has condemned the incident and ordered an investigation. No group has yet claimed responsibility.

Sectarian violence often targets the Shia Muslim minority in Pakistan, however, this explosion took place in a Sunni majority area in a mosque attended by Sunni followers.

Later on Friday, there was an explosion at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. It killed at least two people including a prominent imam.

