3 killed, 30+ injured after blast rocked mosque full of Friday worshippers in Afghan capital

Three people have been killed and 32 others injured as an explosion rocked a mosque full of people during Friday prayers in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to health officials.

The death toll in the attack in Kabul was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.

3 people are martyred (killed) and 32 others are wounded. https://t.co/z8mEfK1FQ5 — Dr. Wahidullah Mayar (@WahidullahMayar) 24 мая 2019 г.

One of the people killed in the attack has been confirmed as well-known religious scholar imam Mawlawi Samiullah Raihan. The cleric was known for supporting the Western-backed Afghan government, which is opposed by Taliban militants.

The bomb was apparently planted in the microphone used by the imam, according to Jan Agha, a district police official.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the mosque attack as a terrorist act.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) are well-known for similar attacks in Kabul.

The district where the explosion happened is dominated by ethnic Pashtuns, most of whom are Sunni Muslims, who make up the majority of the Taliban group.

Earlier a blast in a mosque in Pakistan’s city of Quetta killed two and injured more than a dozen people.

