 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

3 killed, 30+ injured after blast rocked mosque full of Friday worshippers in Afghan capital

Published time: 24 May, 2019 09:32 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 12:56
Get short URL
3 killed, 30+ injured after blast rocked mosque full of Friday worshippers in Afghan capital
Afghan security forces keep watch outside a mosque where a blast happened in Kabul, Afghanistan May 24, 2019. © Omar Sobhani / Reuters
Three people have been killed and 32 others injured as an explosion rocked a mosque full of people during Friday prayers in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to health officials.

The death toll in the attack in Kabul was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.

One of the people killed in the attack has been confirmed as well-known religious scholar imam Mawlawi Samiullah Raihan. The cleric was known for supporting the Western-backed Afghan government, which is opposed by Taliban militants.

The bomb was apparently planted in the microphone used by the imam, according to Jan Agha, a district police official.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the mosque attack as a terrorist act.

Also on rt.com 2 killed, 15 injured after blast inside mosque in Pakistan (VIDEO, PHOTO)

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) are well-known for similar attacks in Kabul.

The district where the explosion happened is dominated by ethnic Pashtuns, most of whom are Sunni Muslims, who make up the majority of the Taliban group.

Earlier a blast in a mosque in Pakistan’s city of Quetta killed two and injured more than a dozen people.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies