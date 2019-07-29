Two US service members killed in Afghanistan

NATO has confirmed that two US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan, bringing the death toll to three this month in two separate incidents. At least 11 Americans have died in Afghanistan this year.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission made the announcement on Monday, providing no further details on the circumstances in which the servicemen perished. Their identities were not disclosed, in accordance with the US military rules that require informing the next of kin first.

The US military had suffered another casualty on July 13, in an attack that was claimed by the Taliban. So far, the main adversary of the NATO-led forces in Afghanistan has been silent about the new US casualties.

The NATO announcement follows the Sunday suicide bomber attack on Amrullah Saleh, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's running mate in the upcoming September elections. The death toll from the blast reached 20 on Monday, as new bodies were recovered during cleanup of the bombing site. At least 50 other people were injured. T

hough the US and its allies have been entangled into the Afghanistan war for nearly 18 years, the militants still control much of the country. Moreover, the NATO-backed government has been steadily losing ground to Taliban over the recent years.

Washington was ultimately forced to engage into direct talks with the Taliban and in January reached an “agreement on principle” that all the foreign troops must leave Afghanistan. No actual timeframe for the withdrawal has been agreed so far. The low-intensity conflict continues and terrorist attacks frequently take place around the country.

