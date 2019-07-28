Taliban says no direct peace talks with govt in Kabul until foreign troops leave Afghanistan

A senior Taliban official rejected direct talks with the US-backed central government in Kabul, saying that no inter-Afghan political negotiation is possible as long as foreign soldiers are present.

Negotiations will start only after the withdrawal of the US-led NATO mission from Afghanistan is announced, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, said, as cited by Reuters. Also on rt.com Trump says he’ll leave ‘very strong intelligence’ in Afghanistan, invokes Bush rationale for war DETAILS TO FOLLOW