Taliban says no direct peace talks with govt in Kabul until foreign troops leave Afghanistan

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 08:02
US and NATO troops in Kabul, Afghanistan. September 2017. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani
A senior Taliban official rejected direct talks with the US-backed central government in Kabul, saying that no inter-Afghan political negotiation is possible as long as foreign soldiers are present.

Negotiations will start only after the withdrawal of the US-led NATO mission from Afghanistan is announced, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, said, as cited by Reuters.

