‘Non-titled males’ & imperial measures: Jacob Rees-Mogg mocked for archaic staff style guide

Published time: 27 Jul, 2019 10:03
File photo © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
Boris Johnson’s newly appointed Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg is providing endless meme content for sarcastic Twitter users with a leaked staff memo containing his old-school instructions for punctuation.

The set of ‘rules’ leaked to ITV News are reportedly a style guide given to Rees-Mogg’s staff, insisting all correspondence uses imperial measurements and employees refer to “non-titled males” as esquire – using the abbreviation “Esq.”

The Rees-Mogg memo also includes a list of words banned from official letters and emails such as “got,” “very,” “yourself,” and “unacceptable,” as well as over-used political terms including “ascertain,” “speculate,” and “no longer fit for purpose.”

The document was reportedly drawn up years ago by staff on Rees-Mogg’s behalf, and was not created specifically for the new office. Unsurprisingly, the meme-loving people of Twitter found great joy in the guide and proceeded in an orderly fashion to tease the MP mercilessly. 

The prominent anti-EU Tory MP is known for his posh Etonian manner and conservative views, including suggesting all council officials wear bowler hats, speaking at an event by a group that favors voluntary repatriation of black immigrants, and voting against gay marriage.

