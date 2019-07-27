‘Non-titled males’ & imperial measures: Jacob Rees-Mogg mocked for archaic staff style guide

Boris Johnson’s newly appointed Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg is providing endless meme content for sarcastic Twitter users with a leaked staff memo containing his old-school instructions for punctuation.

The set of ‘rules’ leaked to ITV News are reportedly a style guide given to Rees-Mogg’s staff, insisting all correspondence uses imperial measurements and employees refer to “non-titled males” as esquire – using the abbreviation “Esq.”

ITV News exclusive: @Jacob_Rees_Mogg issues new style guide to his staff demanding male MPs are called Esq, the use of imperial measurements and which words are banned (but not 'not fit for purpose'), reports @PaulBrandITVhttps://t.co/0LNgWW9Bxjpic.twitter.com/re6fQmqyz2 — ITV News (@itvnews) July 26, 2019

The Rees-Mogg memo also includes a list of words banned from official letters and emails such as “got,” “very,” “yourself,” and “unacceptable,” as well as over-used political terms including “ascertain,” “speculate,” and “no longer fit for purpose.”

The document was reportedly drawn up years ago by staff on Rees-Mogg’s behalf, and was not created specifically for the new office. Unsurprisingly, the meme-loving people of Twitter found great joy in the guide and proceeded in an orderly fashion to tease the MP mercilessly.

Jacob Rees-Mogg introduces new Commons dress code pic.twitter.com/dL9viWJeKs — Aunt Olive (@HelpfulOlive) July 27, 2019

Jacob Rees - Mogg: My sole focus is to simply get Brexit done. Nothing more. Nothing less.



Jacob Rees - Mogg: Day one; let’s begin. Imperial measurements must now be used, non-titled males shall be called ‘esquires’ & I will enter every meeting as such. pic.twitter.com/YWrpjgKKsF — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) July 26, 2019

everyone on twitter kicking off because of what #jacobreesmogg said about the oxford comma pic.twitter.com/qvRngg0JQh — eloise 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@eloisetheartist) July 26, 2019

The prominent anti-EU Tory MP is known for his posh Etonian manner and conservative views, including suggesting all council officials wear bowler hats, speaking at an event by a group that favors voluntary repatriation of black immigrants, and voting against gay marriage.

