‘I don’t want to kill 10 million people’: Trump says he could win Afghanistan war in 10 days
‘I don’t want to kill 10 million people’: Trump says he could win Afghanistan war in 10 days

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 17:13 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 17:18
US President Donald Trump is seeking help from Pakistan to extricate Washington from the war in Afghanistan, saying that he could “win” that war in a week if he wanted to kill millions and wipe off the country.

“I could win that war in a week,” Trump said on Monday, as he met with Pakistani PM Imran Khan at the White House. “Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth... literally in 10 days.”

“I don’t want to go that route,” the president added. “I don’t want to kill 10 million people.”

Instead, Trump said, Pakistan will help “extricate” the US from the long war in Afghanistan the previous administrations have got entangled in.

