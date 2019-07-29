 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 09:33
WATCH Rammstein’s Till Lindemann pilot jet as he heads to Moscow gig
© Instagram / till_lindemann_official
The lead singer of German industrial metal band Rammstein, Till Lindemann, has been filmed behind the controls of a jet as it appeared to be heading to Moscow, where the band is scheduled to perform on Monday.

The artist shared a short in-flight video on Instagram. Wearing a black baseball cap and headphones, he looked to be piloting the plane while chatting with the actual pilot who sat next to him in the cockpit.

Lindemann used hashtag #moscow, where the band is scheduled to perform at 7:30pm local time (4:30 GMT).

