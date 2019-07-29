WATCH Rammstein’s Till Lindemann pilot jet as he heads to Moscow gig

The lead singer of German industrial metal band Rammstein, Till Lindemann, has been filmed behind the controls of a jet as it appeared to be heading to Moscow, where the band is scheduled to perform on Monday.

The artist shared a short in-flight video on Instagram. Wearing a black baseball cap and headphones, he looked to be piloting the plane while chatting with the actual pilot who sat next to him in the cockpit.

Lindemann used hashtag #moscow, where the band is scheduled to perform at 7:30pm local time (4:30 GMT).

