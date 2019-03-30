Educating youth on history or foul PR? Rammstein's Holocaust-referencing music video DEBATED

German metal band Rammstein has whipped up a fresh controversy by posing as Nazi death camp victims in a new music video. Have the shock rockers finally crossed acceptable lines of artistic freedom?

'Deutschland,' the lead single from the group's upcoming album has been making waves in Germany, Israel and elsewhere in the world due to the graphic imagery featured in the 9-minute music video released Thursday.

The video, which is an attempt to reflect on the defining moments in Germany history, has racked up over 15 million of views and earned both praise and condemnation. The outcry has been centered on the segment of the clip that shows lead singer Till Lindemann and his bandmates getting hanged from gallows while dressed in striped concentration camp uniforms.

Efraim Zuroff, a historian from The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), a Jewish human rights organization, told RT that "there has to be some limits" when touching upon such historically loaded issues as the extermination of Jews in Nazi Germany.

"This is really not the way to deal with the subject as sensitive as the Holocaust," Zuroff argued.

The backlash has been led by the Israeli government, which accused the world-famous band for "using Holocaust for advertisement purposes." But not everyone agrees.

While the clip might not be to everybody's taste, it certainly has an educational value in it, freelance journalist Luc Rivet told RT.

The rather simplified and romanticized depiction of the ethnic cleansing might be the only way to reach out to young people, who otherwise would hardly interest themselves with the topic at all, he argued.

"They bring the message of the horror of the camps to young people, working-class people who probably haven't got a clue really, even in Germany, of what happened 60 years ago."

