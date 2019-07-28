Deploying joint European fleet to Persian Gulf sends ‘hostile message’ – Tehran

As Tehran and London are locked in a row over tanker seizures, Britain’s proposal to send an EU naval mission to the Persian Gulf will only increase the ongoing tensions, an Iranian government spokesperson warned.

The idea of deploying a European fleet to patrol the Persian Gulf “sends a hostile message” and is “provocative and will increase tensions,” Ali Rabiei said on Sunday, as cited by Fars News Agency.

Security in the region should be maintained by the Gulf nations themselves, not foreign powers, he stressed.

