 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Royal Navy to protect British ships in Strait of Hormuz – ministry

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 12:04 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 12:18
Get short URL
Royal Navy to protect British ships in Strait of Hormuz – ministry
A British Royal Navy ship guards the Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 seized by British Royal Marines in the Strait of Gibraltar. ©  Reuters / Jon Nazca
The Royal Navy will escort British-flagged vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Ministry of Defence has said, as tensions soar in the Persian Gulf over tanker detentions.

Confirming the decision, the ministry said that British ships should give “sufficient notice” to the Royal Navy so that they can be given safe passage through the Strait.

“Freedom of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and we will do all we can to defend it,” a government spokesman said.

One such mission has already been carried out, according to Sky News, which cited shipping industry sources. The outlet reported that HMS ‘Montrose’ was involved in a mission that lasted from Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Also on rt.com Protecting Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s business and no one else’s – President Rouhani

The announcement marks a U-turn in British policy, just one day after Boris Johnson began his duties as prime minister. London had previously claimed that it lacked the military resources to carry out such missions and urged British-flagged vessels to avoid sailing through the strait.

The move comes as the UK urges its European partners to create a joint armada tasked with guarding vessels traveling through the Middle Eastern waterway.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently seized a British-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming it had violated maritime law. The incident followed Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar several weeks ago. The UK said it had been transporting oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

Iran’s president has argued that Tehran works tirelessly to ensure security in the Persian Gulf, while stressing that it had legal grounds for seizing the UK tanker.

“The Strait of Hormuz has a very important location, it’s not to be taken as a joke and it’s [no place] for [any] country to ignore international regulations,” Hassan Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Also on rt.com Iran will 'secure' Strait of Hormuz, deputy foreign minister vows

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies