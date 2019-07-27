Brazil airport heist: WATCH armed robbers in police disguise steal 750kg of gold in broad daylight

It took a team of armed robbers disguised as cops less than 3 minutes to steal some $40mn worth of gold and other precious metals from a Sao Paulo airport terminal in a sophisticated heist that was captured by CCTV cameras.

Without firing a single shot, the gang of eight pulled off what has become Brazil's third-largest robbery ever, worthy of the most sophisticated Hollywood scripts. The footage captured by a security camera shows the suspects arriving at the export depot of the cargo terminal of Brazil’s busiest airport in a black truck, resembling a federal police vehicle.

Four masked men jumped out and confronted the airport workers, forcing them to load 750 kilos of gold and precious metals valued at around $40 million and destined for Zurich, Switzerland and New York, USA, into their car.

The gang took two people hostage, but released them after abandoning the vehicles used in the robbery. As part of their getaway plan, the gang offloaded the precious cargo into a van and an ambulance and escaped in an unknown direction.

A massive manhunt, involving both the police and the military, is underway to recover the gold. The thieves may have had access to internal information about airport operations, authorities believe.

